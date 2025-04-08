Letter: Promises were made by Labour and promises are being kept by Labour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
First, we had confirmation that 500,000 vital NHS appointments and operations were saved by ending strikes after the election.
Second, it was revealed that 24,000 people have been returned with no right to be here since the General Election (including 3,500 criminals).
Third, we saw a £302 million cash injection to fix further education colleges.
Fourth, an extra £617 million was announced over two years for community pharmacies.
Fifth, 1,000 flood defence projects were announced protecting 66,500 properties.
Sixth, we saw a £470 increase in state pension for millions of pensioners.
Seventh, the first 300 new school-based nurseries was announced.
And eighth, three million workers got a pay rise through increases to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.
Promises were made by Labour and promises are being kept by Labour.
G Brooking
By email
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.