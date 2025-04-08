Letter: Promises were made by Labour and promises are being kept by Labour

By G Brooking
Published 9th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
What a great seven days last week was, as regards Labour's plan for change.

First, we had confirmation that 500,000 vital NHS appointments and operations were saved by ending strikes after the election.

Second, it was revealed that 24,000 people have been returned with no right to be here since the General Election (including 3,500 criminals).

Third, we saw a £302 million cash injection to fix further education colleges.

"Three million workers got a pay rise through increases to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage."

Fourth, an extra £617 million was announced over two years for community pharmacies.

Fifth, 1,000 flood defence projects were announced protecting 66,500 properties.

Sixth, we saw a £470 increase in state pension for millions of pensioners.

Seventh, the first 300 new school-based nurseries was announced.

And eighth, three million workers got a pay rise through increases to the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage.

Promises were made by Labour and promises are being kept by Labour.

G Brooking

By email

