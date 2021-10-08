Letter: Project Fear is now becoming a grim reality

Every problem has several causes, but Brexit always seems to be one of them.

It is not helped by the fact that Boris has botched Brexit by agreeing to a contract without apparently understanding it.

Since then, he has been complaining that the EU are being unreasonable, because they want to hold him to it.

"Economically things are set to get a lot worse and it is too late to do anything about it", says a reader about Brexit.

Brexit is still only half complete with much more to be negotiated and implemented.

It would be politically difficult for us to rejoin, because it would likely be on worse terms than when we left.

The Tories are now implementing tax rises and benefit cuts that will hurt the weakest most.

The excuse for breaking an election promise is they need the money for the NHS. Nothing to do with the consequences of Brexit then?

Chris Carter

By email

