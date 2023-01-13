Letter: Probus invites you to join them and help lift your mood
Is the current gloomy situation of the country and winter darkness getting you down? Then, a new year is upon us and you may be looking for new and interesting things to do, now you are retired or semi-retired?
Why not join Chevin (Belper) Probus Club at our meetings on the third Monday of each month at the Lion Hotel, Belper. The February 2023 meeting is on the 20th, we gather at 10.15am for coffee and a gossip.
We have a speaker and this month it will be Tony Perkins with his chosen topic – Medieval Pilgrimage.
We follow this with a short meeting and to conclude, gather in the bar for liquid refreshment and lunch.
For further information, call Peter Robinson on 01332 705554 or turn up on the day.
Peter Robinson
Hon Treasurer
