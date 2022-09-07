Like many others in Chesterfield, I support Chesterfield FC, and attend matches whenever possible, but I don't agree that the stadium, built in 2010, would be on any visitors’ tick list if spending time in Chesterfield.

So I disagree with Chesterfield District Civic Society putting the list of heritage sites together.

Not undermining the Proact building itself, but it has zero historical interest.

A reader isn't happy that the Proact Stadium has been classed as a heritage site.

So come on Chesterfield District Civic Society, give Historic England a call and find out about our highly valued Tapton House for starters.

I was fortunate enough to go inside in recent years and it is amazing.

Even though the council has allowed its disrepair, I would still pay good money for a guided tour of its history even now, but would only ever go to a football stadium if interested in watching a football match.

J. Smithson

Derbyshire

