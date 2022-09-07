News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Proact Stadium isn't exactly a heritage site

Re: your recent article about Chesterfield Heritage Celebration.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:20 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:17 am

Like many others in Chesterfield, I support Chesterfield FC, and attend matches whenever possible, but I don't agree that the stadium, built in 2010, would be on any visitors’ tick list if spending time in Chesterfield.

So I disagree with Chesterfield District Civic Society putting the list of heritage sites together.

Not undermining the Proact building itself, but it has zero historical interest.

So come on Chesterfield District Civic Society, give Historic England a call and find out about our highly valued Tapton House for starters.

I was fortunate enough to go inside in recent years and it is amazing.

Even though the council has allowed its disrepair, I would still pay good money for a guided tour of its history even now, but would only ever go to a football stadium if interested in watching a football match.

J. Smithson

Derbyshire

