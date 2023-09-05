Letter: Priorities at our council don't seem to be the right ones to me

Watch more videos on Shots!

You cannot walk on the park now without getting your feet covered with loose grass. It is a job half-done. I am sure the council’s mower used to have a rake attachment to remove all the wet grass.Anyone wanting to enjoy Tapton Park will have to wait weeks for all the mowed grass to dry without it getting stuck to their shoes, only to see the same mower doing it all again.Come on Chesterfield BC – this is not good enough, please do a proper job.I know you are cash-strapped but it shouldn't be too much to ask to fulfil public services properly for thousands of council tax-paying residents. Please correct your priorities.

J. Moor

Tapton

