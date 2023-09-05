Letter: Priorities at our council don't seem to be the right ones to me
and live on Freeview channel 276
You cannot walk on the park now without getting your feet covered with loose grass. It is a job half-done. I am sure the council’s mower used to have a rake attachment to remove all the wet grass.Anyone wanting to enjoy Tapton Park will have to wait weeks for all the mowed grass to dry without it getting stuck to their shoes, only to see the same mower doing it all again.Come on Chesterfield BC – this is not good enough, please do a proper job.I know you are cash-strapped but it shouldn't be too much to ask to fulfil public services properly for thousands of council tax-paying residents. Please correct your priorities.
J. Moor
Tapton
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our team of journalists here are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.