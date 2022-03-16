Letter: Price of fuel across our area cannot really be justified

As I write this, the Esso station on the A61 Derby Road near Wingerworth is charging £1.62.9 today.

By Tracy Smith
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:40 pm

It went up two pence yesterday and has been ten pence dearer than others in the area for a year now.

People should boycott them, but this morning cars were filling up regardless. How can they warrant such prices?

Brenda Titterton

The increase in the price of fuel is a concern for one reader.

Chesterfield

