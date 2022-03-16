Letter: Price of fuel across our area cannot really be justified
As I write this, the Esso station on the A61 Derby Road near Wingerworth is charging £1.62.9 today.
It went up two pence yesterday and has been ten pence dearer than others in the area for a year now.
People should boycott them, but this morning cars were filling up regardless. How can they warrant such prices?
Brenda Titterton
Chesterfield
