Letter: Presenter was right to stand by his comments

I'm no football fan: yes I know who Gary Lineker is but don’t watch any football-related shows so couldn’t tell you if he’s any good at presenting them.

By Jayne Grayson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

The BBC told him he was not on telly last Saturday to present the football highlights as he’s apparently broken a code at the BBC, and that’s through commentating on political matters.

I have seen Gary’s tweets on Twitter. Sometimes I agree, sometimes I don’t, even if I don’t agree, I respect his right to say what he feels even if I don’t.

Do I agree with his comments on asylum seekers coming here and all the response it has drawn?

Not all of it, but that’s what he thinks. I may think differently.

The Tories and right-wing commentators have certainly gone for Gary, but it looks like he’s having the last laugh as his co-presenters on last week’s show said ‘no Gary, no us’.

It’s commendable in my opinion to be sticking up for a colleague.

Should he apologise for his comments? No he should not.

He believes what he’s said and should stick by it, even if it means he’s getting the sack.

Backing down from what you believe makes you look very weak and a turncoat who changes your mind because you don’t want to lose your job.

You have said it, now you must own it.

Jayne Grayson

By email

