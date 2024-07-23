Letter: Postal voting system needs a complete overhaul before next election
Postal votes have arrived too late for many.This is especially true for people with voting rights who are, temporarily staying or living, abroad.I have relatives in this position whose papers arrived too late for them to return by air mail.This will always be the case for overseas voters as the candidates list takes two weeks and then there is the need to print and dispatch.My cousin is now looking into a proxy vote for the future as he deeply feels the deprivation of not having a hand in getting rid of a poor Tory government.I personally do not have a computer, but I feel, with all the technical knowledge around, there should be some fraud-free ways of voting by computer and, to not discriminate against those not computer-savvy, by telephone.To those that govern, I say 'go and figure'.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
