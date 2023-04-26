So, juggling the traffic on the roundabout to go towards Holmewood to get to Chesterfield, I followed the cones which, without any choice, forced me onto the M1, a 21-mile detour to get back to Chesterfield.

It’s a good job, as a taxi driver, that I didn't have a paying fare because it would have been an extra £40 to the price.

Signage needs to be clearer – and well before any road closure.

A reader was taken on a 21-mile detour after a recent road closure

Shaun Taylor

Derbyshire

