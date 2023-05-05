News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Poor set of questions at press conference for Emma to answer

Emma Raducanu has been accused of "stonewalling" questions at a press conference prior to the Madrid Tennis Open (April 25).

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 5th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:00 BST

The headline I saw was: "16 questions...58 words..". (In response).

I feel this is rather a foolish interpretation by the media.

Most of the questions Emma was asked required only yes/no answers. The fault lies with the very poor compilation of the questions, not with Emma R’s brief answers.

A reader feels it was unfair the way tennis player Emma Raducanu was treated at a recent press conference.
Start a question with who/what/why/when/where/how? And it is virtually impossible to create a miserly ‘yes/no’ reply. The journalists should do more homework on how and when to ask closed (did you?) and open questions (who, what?).

In this case, to ridicule the individual is a very poor reflection upon some of the assembled journalists.

Jeremy Biggin

By email

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

