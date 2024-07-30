Watch more of our videos on Shots!

So the new Labour Government is going all out on its green credentials: wind turbines all over the country, solar farms all over the country and also building all over the country.

I fear the local authorities and people cannot get it stopped: they can only object on design.They are also going to nationalise the railways and that will be open season for pay rises all round.Also, all government employees will be putting in pay rises and that’s half the workers in this country.Only 66 per cent of people voted for Labour.You know what happened to Margaret Thatcher with the Poll Tax, so beware Sir Keir: you only govern while the masses allow you to.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

