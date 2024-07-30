Letter: Poll Tax fiasco should be a warning for Keir Starmer and co
and live on Freeview channel 276
I fear the local authorities and people cannot get it stopped: they can only object on design.They are also going to nationalise the railways and that will be open season for pay rises all round.Also, all government employees will be putting in pay rises and that’s half the workers in this country.Only 66 per cent of people voted for Labour.You know what happened to Margaret Thatcher with the Poll Tax, so beware Sir Keir: you only govern while the masses allow you to.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.