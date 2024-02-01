Letter: Police officers have an unenviable duty to serve and protect people

Police officers have an unenviable duty to serve and protect people within our boundaries.Red tape and endless administration requirements do not always help to promote swift justice.I observed loutish behaviour and threats with intimidation during a recent rare outing to enjoy a pint of draught beer.The landlord at the pub dealt with the issue by the skilful use of words and appropriate actions.It was not what you need when enjoying a well deserved drink with friends!I got to thinking about a schoolmate who lives in New York. He is licensed to carry a gun.When asked why he felt the need to have a weapon, his response was quite simply: to defend his family from intruders who may break into his home.He said they can be eight feet tall and carrying a gun but he would be equal to them by having a means to deter their actions.It is food for thought when children are at risk and loved ones face possible injury or even death.This is not a good way forward but does provide a barrier to those who would make their living at others’ expense.I never thought we would see police with guns but it is common place at airports and scenes of terrorist activity.It is a sad world in many ways.