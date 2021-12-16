Letter: Police behaviour is a disturbing situation
The latest case of police misbehaviour in last week’s DT is both disturbing and fascinating.
I feel there is a mini-epidemic around the country of police abusing their power. Sexism, racism, anti-semitism, bullying. This is even taking place against colleagues, as well as the general public.
These are the same crimes they see on Twitter, and the police then make arrests. For me, this is a unique insight into human psychology. A bad apple is a bad apple.
There is more to this than just saying “the police are human, so they commit the same crimes”. I don't have space to go on and say why. I bet other readers will have an opinion.
Steve (full name supplied)
Chesterfield
