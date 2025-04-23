Letter: Police are currently operating with their hands tied
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They are often driving erratically, weaving through traffic, doing wheelies etc. They have no numberplates and sometimes no lights.
They are uninsured and a danger to legal road users and pedestrians. They can travel at 50mph plus and are regularly seen overtaking cars and intimidating other road users. Yet they seen to have impunity as far as the police are concerned.
The police have their hands tied (to be fair), because they are instructed not to pursue riders who have no helmets or protective clothing. It's a joke.
It seems to me that only people who commit motoring misdemeanours and can pay a fine get prosecuted by the CPS, whilst shoplifters, car thieves, drug dealers, burglars and career criminals always seem to be deemed (by the CPS) as lacking evidence.
Even when they are caught red-handed, with police videos, statements from numerous police officers and physical evidence, they never get prosecuted. No wonder most criminals aren't deterred from committing crime.
The UK has gone to pot.
G Whitworth
Derbyshire
Message from the editor:
Got a story to share?
Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper.
Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit
Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.