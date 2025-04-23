Letter: Police are currently operating with their hands tied

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We reside in Hasland. At least once a day around Hasland and around Chesterfield in general, we see people in black balaclavas with no crash helmets, driving at high speed on the road and pavements.

They are often driving erratically, weaving through traffic, doing wheelies etc. They have no numberplates and sometimes no lights.

They are uninsured and a danger to legal road users and pedestrians. They can travel at 50mph plus and are regularly seen overtaking cars and intimidating other road users. Yet they seen to have impunity as far as the police are concerned.

The police have their hands tied (to be fair), because they are instructed not to pursue riders who have no helmets or protective clothing. It's a joke.

A reader this week looks at the police in our area in a letter.

It seems to me that only people who commit motoring misdemeanours and can pay a fine get prosecuted by the CPS, whilst shoplifters, car thieves, drug dealers, burglars and career criminals always seem to be deemed (by the CPS) as lacking evidence.

Even when they are caught red-handed, with police videos, statements from numerous police officers and physical evidence, they never get prosecuted. No wonder most criminals aren't deterred from committing crime.

The UK has gone to pot.

G Whitworth

Derbyshire

