Letter: Poem on the contrast between Olympics in France and riots over here
and live on Freeview channel 276
As our athletes won their medals at the Olympics, rioters were on the streets throwing bricks.
It would appear that our sporting elite do not offer a role model, for mobs of young men seeking trouble.
I hang my head in shame, the riots were not in my name.
The far right must be defeated, attacking the police and property cannot be repeated.
John Lennon once said ‘Give peace a chance’, it’s time for us to take a stance.
The level of rioting should not be tolerated, the voice of the rioters must be abated.
Protesting is a democratic right but this does not include looking for a fight.
Since Covid, the nation has had more disorder, with a common disregard for law and order.
Fights have broken out in the most peculiar places, including visiting Dovedale or a day at the races.
Thuggery and bad behaviour need a firm reaction, peace on our streets must be given traction.
Peter Wigglesworth
Matlock
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.