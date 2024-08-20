Letter: Poem on the contrast between Olympics in France and riots over here

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is my poem, written recently on the riots in the country, taking place at the same time as the Olympics in France.

As our athletes won their medals at the Olympics, rioters were on the streets throwing bricks.

It would appear that our sporting elite do not offer a role model, for mobs of young men seeking trouble.

I hang my head in shame, the riots were not in my name.

The far right must be defeated, attacking the police and property cannot be repeated.

John Lennon once said ‘Give peace a chance’, it’s time for us to take a stance.

The level of rioting should not be tolerated, the voice of the rioters must be abated.

Protesting is a democratic right but this does not include looking for a fight.

Since Covid, the nation has had more disorder, with a common disregard for law and order.

Fights have broken out in the most peculiar places, including visiting Dovedale or a day at the races.

Thuggery and bad behaviour need a firm reaction, peace on our streets must be given traction.

Peter Wigglesworth

Matlock

