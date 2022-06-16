Matlock Bath

By the River Derwent

A Derbyshire parish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poem about Matlock Bath.

A place to frequent.

There's Gulliver’s KingdomAnd caves to explore

There’s cable cars

And so much more.

There's fish and chips

With many to choose

Museums to visit

Waiting in queues.

Breakfast at nine

Early to rise

Eggs and bacon

Maybe some fries.

Try the cafés

Enjoy their cake

Tea and coffee

And a milkshake.

Watch the bikers

Speeding their way

Through the town

Day by day.

You can't go wrong

With Matlock Bath

There's even a walk

Named Lovers’ Path.

I must agree

To visit again

By coach or bus

But probably by train.

I'm a seasonal traveller

From east to west

North and south

It's just the best.

Alan Goddard

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.