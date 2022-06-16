Matlock Bath
By the River Derwent
A Derbyshire parish
A place to frequent.
There's Gulliver’s KingdomAnd caves to explore
There’s cable cars
And so much more.
There's fish and chips
With many to choose
Museums to visit
Waiting in queues.
Breakfast at nine
Early to rise
Eggs and bacon
Maybe some fries.
Try the cafés
Enjoy their cake
Tea and coffee
And a milkshake.
Watch the bikers
Speeding their way
Through the town
Day by day.
You can't go wrong
With Matlock Bath
There's even a walk
Named Lovers’ Path.
I must agree
To visit again
By coach or bus
But probably by train.
I'm a seasonal traveller
From east to west
North and south
It's just the best.
Alan Goddard
By email
