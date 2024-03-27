Watch more of our videos on Shots!

March comes in like a lion

Wind and rain lash coltsfoot and dandelion

The first of March is St David’s Day

A reader has written a poem to mark the arrival of Easter.

From Cardiff to Colwyn Bay

From Brecon to Caernarvon

The Welsh remember the saint who is their patron

To distinguish friend from foe

Their forebears wore leeks in their hats long ago

In the twenty first century

Daffodils are worn instead in David’s memory

Etta and I went to visit her grandfather

Hundreds of his daffodils were in flower

‘Pick as many as you like,’ he said

Homeward with big bunches we sped

The tenth of March is for gratitude and greetings

Whether you give perfume, chocolate, a bouquet or earrings

My friends bought cards for Mother’s Day

My mother from planet Earth had gone away

We live in a world of conflict and war

Fear not the lion’s roar

The lion will lie down with the lamb

Strategy is often a sham

Every dictator sooner or later

Yields power to an elected ruler

The seventeenth of March is St Patrick’s Day

Remember him when you kneel to pray

To the Emerald Isle he brought Christianity

The three-leaved plant the shamrock recalls the trinity

March goes out like a lamb

It’s time to sow seeds of marigold and marjoram

The thrush with its beak breaks a shell

It eats the snail inside and worms as well

At night when the owl hoots tu-whit tu-whoo

The blackbird rests on eggs greenish blue

We rejoice in the resurrection of Jesus

His love for us all is infinitely precious

Vivienne Brocklehurst