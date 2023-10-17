Letter: PM is simply trying to gain political advantage ahead of a General Election

In his speech to the Conservative Party Conference recently, the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants government to work differently.

He did not explain how but has shown by his actions what he means.

Before the Conference, he announced major decisions that he himself had made, changing the way the UK is responding to the challenge of climate change.He did so not in Parliament but in a press conference, which appears to have been arranged hurriedly because the plans had been leaked.At the same press conference, he also claimed credit for scrapping a number of policies that it seems did not even exist.

At the Conference, not in Parliament, he announced that he was scrapping the northern part of the HS2 railway, ripping up a 15-year cross-party consensus in an announcement made so hurriedly that it appears that some of the alternative projects he proposed have already been completed.

His party’s slogan – which he used on the lectern at the press conference and at the Party Conference – talks about ‘Long-Term Decisions’.The way that Mr Sunak is operating looks like long-term decisions are being made by him personally, without fully working through his Cabinet or Parliament and without consulting key stakeholders, all announced hastily for political advantage just a year or so before a General Election.

Martin Willey

Buxton

