Her response was very prompt: “I think the correct thing now is to allow Sue Gray to complete her investigation”.

We now have this report. Since I first contacted her, the number of parties being investigated has risen into the teens and most are considered by the Metropolitan Police to have sufficient evidence to justify a criminal investigation.

As a result, we have no knowledge of the facts around these parties because the police have prevented Sue Gray from providing the detailed results of her investigation into each event.

A reader asks MP Sarah Dines for answers to a police investigation on No 10.

Instead, all she can say is that many of the parties were “difficult to justify” and that there were “failures of leadership and judgement in No 10 and the cabinet office”.

As our representative in Parliament, how can Sarah Dines allow this behaviour to continue? You do not need to wait for the results of the police investigation to take a stand. It is shameful that our top-level governance system has been drawn into a criminal investigation.

Johnson said in Parliament that he would make changes but he is the leader and this all happened for the last two years under his own watch.

Johnson is making the UK a laughing stock across the whole world. There are major global issues that need to be addressed, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the mess over the Northern Ireland

Protocol.

Johnson is the one who signed the NI Protocol, and yet now his Government say that they want to dismantle it because it does not work.

When is Sarah Dines going to stand up for her constituents and say enough is enough, selecting a leader who shows self-discipline and integrity and can create a better world for all of us in the Derbyshire Dales?

Steve Martin

Matlock

