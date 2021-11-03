Letter: Plight of the unemployed needs addressing

People are in unsatisfying jobs, only paid minimum wage, lots of small hour contracts, no engagement or investment by organisations in their workers.

A headline in the Mail, October 13, read: ‘Why are 1.5million looking for work when there are 1.2m vacancies?’

The Government is supposedly spending £500m to support people back into work. I do not think it is that simple.

The Government is spending money but they are giving it to the private sector to sanction unemployed workers to force the unemployed into unsuitable jobs or into destitution and, as has been well documented, often suicide.

Most of the jobs available are not longer term, they give workers few rights, and give no opportunity at all to develop, grow, or have any satisfaction in the work they do. To underline the unsatisfactory nature of much of the work in Britain today, recent statistics show two thirds of workers are looking for another job.

This reflects dissatisfaction in our society as it is today, where money is valued above people.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

