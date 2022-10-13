Nearby parking, instead of retail outlets, is an excellent idea. Keeping all your shops in one area, like the town centre, encourages shoppers to browse in shops they may not have visited.

Similarly, keeping the large names in the centre gives the smaller shops footfall.

Giving the town centre an assured low rent/rate would, in the short-term, be costly but filling the empty premises should eventually offset the cost.

A reader has a few ideas on how to make Chesterfield town centre a better place to shop.

Other towns are mentioned and each plan looked good. Add to that what Newark has done, by encouraging smaller shops, so the shopping experience there is unique. We have history, we have tourists, let’s exploit that as well.

Bill Broadway

By email

