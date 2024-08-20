Letter: Plenty of questions to be answered about building houses in the area
Some misgivings though:
Too much emphasis on business and profit and the failings of public private initiatives in the past.
The timing of it so close to riots. Wonder if it could not have been left a while for things to cool down on population issues
Disappointment of policies being so close to the previous government; a bit like David Cameron's policy but a bit more Tory, a bit depressing instead of uplifting, if you compare it to the introduction of the NHS as a flagship policy
Flooding: has enough been done to address this issue? Has recent housing development added to it? Has enough been done to prevent it happening again?
Damage done to health through loss of green space and increased stress.
Pressure put on wildlife, environment and climate.
Short termism: what happens when these houses are full and more are needed? When is a line drawn and the underlying issues addressed?
You're right, I still haven't forgiven Iraq.
Chris Shelton
Chesterfield
