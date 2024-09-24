Letter: Plenty of fingers will be crossed that Oasis reunion goes ahead

By Jeremy Biggin
Published 25th Sep 2024, 00:00 BST
It would be unfortunate should the Gallagher brothers fall out prior to their proposed Oasis sell-out tour.

This would mean refunds being demanded by zillions of legitimate ticket holders, to say nothing about compensation for venues and hoteliers.

I guess the brothers' managers and entourage will be identifiable as those having their fingers permanently crossed!

Jeremy Biggin

A letter this week is about the forthcoming Oasis reunion.

By email

