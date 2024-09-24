Letter: Plenty of fingers will be crossed that Oasis reunion goes ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This would mean refunds being demanded by zillions of legitimate ticket holders, to say nothing about compensation for venues and hoteliers.
I guess the brothers' managers and entourage will be identifiable as those having their fingers permanently crossed!
Jeremy Biggin
By email
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.