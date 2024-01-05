I cannot remember when I last saw any street cleaner in my area, in the Chesterfield conservation area near Abercrombie School.Most of our pavements are narrow and footpaths are covered in leaves, while Hurst House has an overgrown tree blocking part of the public footpath.Victoria Street, as usual, is covered in litter. It’s disgusting, they need to be cleaned every week.Please spend our council tax on things that matter and affect us, not on new-build offices or out-of-town shopping complexes.Concentrate on the health and safety of your residents.