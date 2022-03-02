We have the personal responsibility to deal with issues relating to how we feel and how we show considerations to others.

However while we have personal responsibility, we also have free will. Our health and welfare will be in the hands of selfish and irresponsible members of society, not professional medical members of our society. One can only wish for better times ahead.

Alan Armstrong

A letter this week calls for us to be sensible now that Covid tests have to be paid for.

Staveley

