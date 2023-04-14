The professional, well co-ordinated teamwork of a large cast was impressive. It came across as a smooth evolution. No mistakes.

Especially commendable were the eye-catching characters and animals. King of the Fairies, Oberon (Andy Parry) was an outstanding giant. The children around me were thrilled at his appearance.

The fierce tiger and massive white elephant were also received with excitement.

A letter of praise for the performance of Captain Blood’s Singular Circus.

The frequently appearing bespectacled villain was well conceived. She was the complaining, criticising ‘time and motion’ busybody.

All this was encapsulated in an imaginatively presented history of Belper with familiar soundbites through the ages.

What could have easily fallen apart in a disastrous shambles was all held together in a superior production. Writer and executive producer Kevin Fegan is a man of great experience and past successes.

We are fortunate this play was in safe hands.

Also, a clever framework for an imaginative history of Belper from stone age to the present day. Horrors of child labour with appalling bloody accidents were realistically portrayed by cast members using just their bodies. They became machines! Full marks to director Andy Barrow.

Andy also captured the terror of oppression and riots when factory workers were brutally punished for their transgressions. The beheading of Jeremiah Brandreth, shockingly real, especially when his grisly severed head was brandished before our eyes. That head looked so much like Daron Carey; I was relieved to see him reappear later as James Bond.

Although I consider myself reasonably informed on the history of Belper, this play exposed several gaps in my knowledge of our mill town. It came as a surprise to find that Jedediah Strutt (well played by Helen Jackson) actually wrote his own obituary!

This community play was refreshingly progressive. A woman playing a man is an enlightened example of forward thinking in terms of diversity.

The excited children around me gave a certain atmosphere of pantomime. It was a play for all ages who came to this performance in their hundreds. When all the seats were full, it was standing room only for several more hundreds at the back.

This was a huge success for Kevin and his team who made it possible.

Narvel Annable

Belper