It was so well played by all but I must add a special mention of Eddie Waller, who played Walter.

I have read all the books twice over. They are so very good, a must-read for anyone from Chesterfield.

Well done Chris Nickson as you get a feel of the characters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crooked Spire was at The Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Eddie Waller will go far. He was born to be an actor. I must give praise to all the production team too.

Julia Lennon and family

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.