Once agreement has been reached with J.D. Wetherspoon, the owners of the hotel, it will be installed by Chesterfield & District Civic Society as part of a long-standing programme of marking buildings of interest in the town in this way. The plaque, and also a replacement for the one at North Midland House, has been funded by East Midlands Railway.

Conversely, the proposal reported in the same issue of the paper to install a plaque on one of the shops in the town centre once occupied by Hudson’s, the former music retailer, has no connection with the Civic Society nor, as far as I am aware, is it the work of Derbyshire County Council.

The intended location is in fact of greater historical interest as the site of one of Chesterfield’s leading inns of the 18th and 19th centuries, the Castle, later known as the Angel. This was destroyed by fire in 1917, when part of the site was acquired by the Westminster Bank, whose successor remains the owner today.

The Civic Society replies to a previous letter about the blue plaque which is being put up at The Portland Hotel in Chesterfield.

Philip Riden

Chairman, Chesterfield & District Civic Society

