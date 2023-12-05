Letter: Plans for new aircraft make me think values are all wrong
It will fly from London to New York at a maximum speed of 925mph. The enormous cost of this exercise would feed and give comfort to millions of displaced people.
However only the very wealthy will be able to enjoy the ride. Do we have our values wrong?
Alan Armstrong
Staveley
