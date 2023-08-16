This should be on some obscure website. Each district must have a local plan and there is a government formula for the need for housing.In much of England, there are a lot of sites with planning consent which have not been built on – but soon will be.Real people spend real money on buying these homes. There is probably a need for middle-class well-wishers to advocate the construction of council houses for the poor and needy.An obstacle is said to be the ‘right to buy’, which kicks in after only three years. This right needs to be abolished or central government should pay the discount to the council. This would solve the problem of homelessness.

I don’t understand why it is not possible to build schools and GP surgeries on new estates. The occupants of the new housing will be paying council tax forever, so it should be easy for a council to finance school building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an obscure department within the NHS which organises doctor’s surgeries. Nowadays, the offer made to independent professional practices is not good enough and the doctors won’t take them up. It is no good complaining to the planning department of a district council when action needs to be taken within the NHS.

A letter from a reader querying some recent comments made about town planning.

The plans for Clowne seem sensible, but I wonder about their current status. Is the site ‘allocated’ in the local plan? Is there actually a planning application which will have a number which can be looked up on the internet?

Paul Gibbons