Yet another occupation of green fields are Walton, Somersall and Dunston, plus many more local acres have been or are being built on.

In regards to the building that is going on near Sainsbury’s, there are large estates all the way to Clay Cross, either side of the already busy Derby Road.

Locally, we have planning applications on the Robinson’s old site and the huge Staveley works complex circa 2,000 houses.

A reader is unhappy about plans for 300 homes on land to east of Linacre Road, Holme Hall.

It’s great that the brown field sites are being put to good use, but why destroy our ‘used by all green fields?

The Chesterfield town planners are hiding behind some pretence of a green agenda, knowing very well that when the builders do appeal and win, the planning committee will appear to have ‘done their duty’.

But really, they are ignoring public opinion and contemplating more ‘rates money’.

James Bower

Chesterfield

