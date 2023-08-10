Letter: Petrol prices show no sign of coming down to reasonable price
Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now, when they used to be one of the best values around and now some main petrol chains are now about the same price.I travel quite a bit and, only in the last few days, I have seen other Morrison’s outlets offering much better value.Belper was 1.38.9. Derby 138.7, near Norton, Sheffield, was the same and Stockport was 1.33.7! I now top up every time I pass them instead of using my local one.
Robert Falconer
Chesterfield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.