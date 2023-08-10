Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now, when they used to be one of the best values around and now some main petrol chains are now about the same price.I travel quite a bit and, only in the last few days, I have seen other Morrison’s outlets offering much better value.Belper was 1.38.9. Derby 138.7, near Norton, Sheffield, was the same and Stockport was 1.33.7! I now top up every time I pass them instead of using my local one.