News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Letter: Petrol prices show no sign of coming down to reasonable price

I’m writing in about petrol prices at Chesterfield Morrison’s.
By Robert Falconer
Published 11th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now, when they used to be one of the best values around and now some main petrol chains are now about the same price.I travel quite a bit and, only in the last few days, I have seen other Morrison’s outlets offering much better value.Belper was 1.38.9. Derby 138.7, near Norton, Sheffield, was the same and Stockport was 1.33.7! I now top up every time I pass them instead of using my local one.

Robert Falconer

Chesterfield

'Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now', says a reader.'Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now', says a reader.
'Prices have been consistently high for petrol there for some time now', says a reader.
Most Popular

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Related topics:DerbyBelperNortonSheffield