Letter: Perhaps the Government can teach pensioners how to knit themselves extra layers from red tape

Toby Perkins MP has launched a heartwarming campaign to encourage Chesterfield pensioners to claim Pension Credit, ensuring they don’t miss out on financial support.

His warm words are particularly apt, considering many of these pensioners will now need all the warmth they can muster after his party's Government axed their Winter Fuel Payments.

It’s reassuring to know that while the radiators stay cold, Mr. Perkins and his team have undergone Pension Credit awareness training. No doubt this training will help navigate pensioners through the labyrinth of online calculators and application forms as they struggle to make ends meet this winter.

Surely there’s nothing more comforting than knowing your MP is armed with warm words and helpline numbers as temperatures plummet.

A letter this week looks at the cuts to the Winter Fuel Allowance for some pensioners.

Perhaps the next campaign will teach pensioners how to knit themselves extra layers from red tape.

A Freezing Constituent

Name and address supplied

