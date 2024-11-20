Letter: Perhaps the Government can teach pensioners how to knit themselves extra layers from red tape
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
His warm words are particularly apt, considering many of these pensioners will now need all the warmth they can muster after his party's Government axed their Winter Fuel Payments.
It’s reassuring to know that while the radiators stay cold, Mr. Perkins and his team have undergone Pension Credit awareness training. No doubt this training will help navigate pensioners through the labyrinth of online calculators and application forms as they struggle to make ends meet this winter.
Surely there’s nothing more comforting than knowing your MP is armed with warm words and helpline numbers as temperatures plummet.
Perhaps the next campaign will teach pensioners how to knit themselves extra layers from red tape.
A Freezing Constituent
Name and address supplied
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists here are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards to be found in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.