Letter: People think there will be a change for the better - but I'm not so sure

Don’t worry about who is going to win the forthcoming election as there will be no drastic changes.

The people that run the country will still be there - Whitehall’s civil servants draw up all the policies and the government of the day just signs them off.Anybody with an ounce of brain must be aware, if predictions are correct, that certain people in the incoming party of government are out of their depth on matters of state.People think things will change for the better but I feel the public at large will, in the long run, be worse off.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

A reader has sent in a letter this week about the current election campaign.

