Letter: People think there will be a change for the better - but I'm not so sure
The people that run the country will still be there - Whitehall’s civil servants draw up all the policies and the government of the day just signs them off.Anybody with an ounce of brain must be aware, if predictions are correct, that certain people in the incoming party of government are out of their depth on matters of state.People think things will change for the better but I feel the public at large will, in the long run, be worse off.
Alan Warner
Denby Village
