Letter: People need to wake up as far as Tapton House is concerned
Regarding the ongoing arguments on the future of Tapton House, the Friends group and others are berating the council for not doing more to save the building from being sold for conversion to apartments.
The council has announced recently that it is a £100million in debt, so do people think that the council is a bottomless pit of money?
The council's support from the Government is cut year-on-year and it must rightly prioritise housing and public services.
Perhaps we should ask the residents of Chesterfield if they could fund this through a council tax rise. Given the struggles everyone is having with the cost of living, I don't think this would get much support.
At least with the present proposal, the building will be saved from falling into dereliction.
I do think sometimes people need to wake up and see the bigger picture.
Richard Smithson
By email
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you