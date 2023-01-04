The council has announced recently that it is a £100million in debt, so do people think that the council is a bottomless pit of money?

The council's support from the Government is cut year-on-year and it must rightly prioritise housing and public services.

Perhaps we should ask the residents of Chesterfield if they could fund this through a council tax rise. Given the struggles everyone is having with the cost of living, I don't think this would get much support.

At least with the present proposal, the building will be saved from falling into dereliction.

I do think sometimes people need to wake up and see the bigger picture.

Richard Smithson

By email

