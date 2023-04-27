How about all the mums who had children in the late 50s and 60s who were not told by the Labour and Conservative Governments that they would not get their national insurance stamps, unless they went to the job centre and asked for it.

So, as a consequence, when they retired they found out they fell short of the required amount. I've tried for years to get someone to acknowledge this.

Michael Freeman

A letter about an article printed recently on pensions.

Derbyshire

