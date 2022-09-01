Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In regard to your process for choosing a new leader, I feel the entire process is far too lengthy and rather self-indulgent of the party.

The media is full of the energy crisis, and in the Metro (August 11) the 'consumer champion' Martin Lewis made pleas for the Government to act, but the Conservatives seem too preoccupied with choosing a new leader rather than addressing the issues and 'freezing' heating bills.

My pensioner friends and I had plans to book a couple of modest holidays in the UK for 2023.

A pensioner feels let down by the Conservative Government.

Given the news of the energy hike, our plans are cancelled.

As pensioners we do all we can to avoid going into debt, and it is well-documented that people of state retirement age do not use food banks.

While on the subject of food, as food prices also continue to rise, I am having to consider returning my Motability car so that I will be able to feed myself, but this will make me very socially isolated and unable to access local facilities.

We pensioners will remember at the next General Election how we were treated during the heating and cost of living crisis, that our quality of life has been made much poorer and whether we will be able to survive as long as we should have done.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

