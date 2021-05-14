Letter: Payment meters are definitely not designed for people of my age

The change is returned at ankle height. Getting down is not too difficult but getting up certainly is.

How can the disabled and those in a wheelchair manage? Is this another ploy to stop people coming into town?

W R Randell

A reader writes in to say they are annoyed that you have to bend down to get change from a parking meter.

Derbyshire

