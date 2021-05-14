Letter: Payment meters are definitely not designed for people of my age
Whoever designed the payment meter at Rose Hill, Chesterfield, is not in their 70s.
The change is returned at ankle height. Getting down is not too difficult but getting up certainly is.
How can the disabled and those in a wheelchair manage? Is this another ploy to stop people coming into town?
W R Randell
Derbyshire
Message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am kindly asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you so much