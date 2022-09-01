Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the gas producers that are making the extra money.

About half our gas comes from the North Sea so, in theory, that could be a target but a third comes from Norway and most of the rest from Middle East countries like Qatar.

Any attempt to get money from them would simply mean they would stop the supply and sell to someone else.

Norway has already hinted that it might reduce supplies, writes reader Norman Groocock.

Security of supply is surely more important than what we pay for it, as painful as that is.

Norman Groocock

Bakewell

