Letter: Passport service is definitely fit for purpose

I have heard people complaining about the passport service, stating ‘the system is broken’.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 7:20 pm

I would like to praise the efficiency of the service following three successful applications.

All three arrived after just a week. The system is definitely not broken.

Andrew Marshall

By email

