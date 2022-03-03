I was surprised to read that MP Lee Rowley thinks it “reasonable and proportionate” to defer his decision on the PM’s behaviour in relation to the Partygate incidents.

He states he does “not defend the events in question”, he “makes no excuses for these events” and that they “shouldn’t have occurred”.

The Partygate debacle was not merely a trivial affair that should be passed over.

A letter this week is about comments made by Lee Rowley, Tory MP for North East Derbyshire.

To do so and to censor information is an insult to parliamentary democracy, to the electorate and to the judicial system.

I urge him to support the full publication of any information currently being withheld from the electorate and I hope he will come to the realisation, like many others, that the Prime Minister is not suitable to hold such an office.

Either, in order to avoid accountability and distract from his deceptions, the Prime Minister deliberately lied or he is unable to distinguish truth from lies and does not understand the difference between work and party situations.

In both cases, he is clearly unfit to be a Prime Minister or indeed any other minister, as he demonstrates either a complete lack of integrity and honour or incompetence. Maybe he demonstrates both?

Rosalind Roog

Chesterfield

