﻿It is a pipe dream, but one I would like to see in my lifetime. That dream is the formation of a Common Sense Party to represent the rank and file, hard working, decent folk that make up the backbone of this country.

People who want to work and support all that is essential, in an effort to produce a quality pace of life for citizens young and old! The working class do not want extremism or untold wealth, but just a good lifestyle as reward for their hard work. We are fed up with being squeezed of every penny in taxes and inflated prices. This country, built by men in overalls, has been decimated by men in business suits! It should be a pleasure to work and support the family. It should be recognised by employers that a happy workforce is a sign of an efficient organisation. Materialism has taken over due to bad governance. No doubt wage increases and expenses will be given due consideration in Westminster for those who work within those walls. No doubt those monetary increases will take place. I will raise a glass to the world of escapism when my dreams become reality.