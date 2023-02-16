The sale of Tapton House included the large top car park. At the bottom of Tapton Park, there is only parking for about eight cars, so where will residents park?Get ready, residents of adjacent Paxton Road, as undoubtedly many more cars will be parking at the top half of Paxton Road where there is also access to Tapton Park!

Yesterday afternoon was bright and sunny: Tapton Park was busy with no parking at the bottom near the swings, so people were relying on the top car park, which will soon be closed to the public.

For all Paxton Road residents: not getting involved in objecting about the sale of Tapton House means you will be kicking yourselves soon, when you see all the cars parked on your road. And to local cabinet councillors: what advice would you like to give to Paxton Road residents, and visitors in cars to Tapton Park?

A reader thinks visitors to Tapton House will use Paxton Road to park eventually.

For a ‘green initiative’, the council boasting about protecting our green spaces for so many reasons, is not being actioned!

Steve Jones

Have Your Say Residents Group

