Letter: Parking nightmare must be addressed before next Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Understandably, Christmas parking is always going to be really busy, that's a given, but Ravenside car park on the morning I wrote this letter put a whole new meaning to the word!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrived at 9.30am, so initially no issues parking when M & S opened at 9.45am as usual on Sundays. The parking attendant was around checking blue badge displays in disabled parking, but by the time I left at around 10.15am the car park was totally full. People had flooded to the retail park and were still driving on to it, but there was no parking left, and cars were obstructing lanes all over as they were waiting for cars to leave so they could park! It was literally one car on, one car off! Cars were also obstructing parking bay boundaries, by parking over them. It was a total nightmare. The parking attendant should be displaying an entrance sign that the car park was full, instructing any obstructing vehicles to move so access wasn't blocked. It definitely needs to be managed next Christmas, as opposed to the free-for-all calamity I saw there.

Kate Jones

Chesterfield

Pre-Christmas car parking frustration has prompted a letter this week.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever.