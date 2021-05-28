Letter: Parking issue needs sorting

I parked in the bus station car park recently. It was 20p for 20 minutes and while I was there no fewer than six vehicles pulled in and parked.

The drivers got out with an insulated bag and disappeared across the road.

I noted they were Just Eat delivery drivers.

A reader writes in to ask why he has to pay to park and others get away with it.

I didn’t realise they had the right to take parking bays and not pay.

I have also seen them around 5.30pm park on Beetwell Street in parking areas and not pay.

It is totally and utterly wrong.

The borough council should do something about it.

David Ritchie

By email

