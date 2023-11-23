News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Parking charge increase is another nail in coffin for town centre

It is not a clever move to more than double the cost of parking for half an hour in ALL the council’s car parks!
By Roy Shorrock
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 00:00 GMT
Shame on you all for being so greedy. It seems to me to be another step to kill off the town centre and any surviving small businesses.

Roy Shorrock

Derbyshire

An increase in costs for town centre parking is bad news, says a reader.
