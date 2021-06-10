Letter: Parking at Chesterfield Royal Hospital is beyond a joke

While it is much appreciated that parking is free at the moment, there are the usual selfish people who take advantage.

My husband spent five separate occasions in there last year. Parking was difficult then but now it is ridiculous.

Anybody is parking in disabled spots. Some are parking all day and going into town etc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-powered motorbikes taking up a full disabled bay is a joke, but not funny for anybody with a wheelchair having to park a long way from the entrance.

It’s time people parking in disabled bays or all day without good reason are fined, with proceeds going to the NHS.

Brenda Titterton

Chesterfield

Message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Whilst I have your attention, there is something I would like to request of you

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive here - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.