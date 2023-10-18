News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Parents shouldn't waste their money on an e-scooter for their offspring

With the cost of living so high, I would never have had the money to buy my children an e-scooter.
By D Moorland
Published 19th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
Parents need to be reminded that e-scooters are still illegal to ride off private property and land.From what I have seen, young kids without any road sense, or Highway Code experience, are a real danger to scooter riders, plus road and pavement users.It's not worth wasting your money buying kids e-scooters. Instead, exercise by walking is better for health and fitness or the old-fashioned manual scooters are a great form of exercise, and are legal.

D Moorland

Chesterfield

'Parents need to be reminded that e-scooters are still illegal to ride off private property and land', says a reader.
