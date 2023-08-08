On the list were: adhering to the school uniform, making sure homework was done, no discussing teachers on social media, things like that. We were happy to sign the forms as these are rules I expect to follow to make sure my son has a good state education.

If you didn’t sign, there was no school place.

Now I’ve seen a story of some schools bringing in new codes of conduct after parents turned up to the school yard in pyjamas, bikinis, vaping or, in some cases, drunk.

These parents need to shape up.

Jayne Grayson

By email

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this.