Letter: Parents appearing at schools in pyjamas or bikinis need to shape up quickly

When my son started school 12 years ago, we had to go to his school and sign a code of conduct.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 9th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

On the list were: adhering to the school uniform, making sure homework was done, no discussing teachers on social media, things like that. We were happy to sign the forms as these are rules I expect to follow to make sure my son has a good state education.

If you didn’t sign, there was no school place.

Now I’ve seen a story of some schools bringing in new codes of conduct after parents turned up to the school yard in pyjamas, bikinis, vaping or, in some cases, drunk.

These parents need to shape up.

