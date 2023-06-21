News you can trust since 1855
Letter: Pair of Prime Ministers have been guilty of failure of leadership

In 2019, Boris Johnson sent minions to the late Queen to persuade her to prorogue Parliament against its will.
By John Morrissey
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

A court case showed this was illegal. It’s 2023, and a Parliamentary committee has spent a year showing us that he also knowingly misled Parliament.

PM Rishi Sunak did not dare to turn up for the important vote to show that Parliament is prepared to defend itself against such assaults.

What leadership!

A reader says Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.A reader says Boris Johnson knowingly misled Parliament over Partygate.
Contrast Russia where the fearless Alex Navalny, having survived poisoning by agents of war criminal Putin, continues to stand up for democracy. Putin wishes to imprison him for the rest of his life (this might not be for very long, considering how ill he has become under the regime under which he is confined).

John Morrissey

Belper

